B&C Taps TV Giants

Broadcasting & Cable will induct nine television giants and a legendary TV show into its Hall of Fame Oct. 23.

“Our honor roll this year salutes some of the brightest and most creative people in the business,” said B&C Editor in Chief J. Max Robins. “Their imagination and passion for the medium richly deserves our recognition.”

Added Larry Oliver, vice president, general manager and publisher: “Over the past 15 years, we have honored many of our industry’s larger-than-life figures. We are particularly excited about this year’s group and we look forward to our biggest and best event yet.”

The 16th Annual Hall of Fame dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York will induct:

·Michael Bloomberg, Mayor of New York and founder of financial news service Bloomberg, L.P.

·Peter Chernin, president and COO of News Corp. and chairman and CEO of the Fox Group

·Irwin Gotlieb, CEO of the GroupM media buying company

·Nancy Tellem, president of the CBS Paramount Network Television and Entertainment Group

·Chris Albrecht, chairman and CEO of HBO

·Tim Russert, host of Meet the Press, senior vice president of NBC News, and its Washington Bureau Chief

·Harry Pappas, president and CEO of Pappas Telecasting Cos.

·Betty Cohen, president and CEO of Lifetime Entertainment Services, and

·Susan Lucci, actress and star of All My Children

In addition, the Hall of Fame will honor Entertainment Tonight, the daily showbiz news program that invented the genre. It is only the third television show ever inducted into B&C’s Hall of Fame.

