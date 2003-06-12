B&C 's West honored

Don West, former editor of Broadcasting & Cable magazine, was

among a quartet of veteran Washington journalists inducted into the Hall of Fame

of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

West and his fellow inductees were officially ensconced at an awards dinner

at the National Press Club Tuesday night.

Also inducted were Cable News Network's Judy Woodruff, The New York Times' William

Safire and WUSA-TV Washington's Bruce Johnson.