B&C 's West honored
Don West, former editor of Broadcasting & Cable magazine, was
among a quartet of veteran Washington journalists inducted into the Hall of Fame
of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
West and his fellow inductees were officially ensconced at an awards dinner
at the National Press Club Tuesday night.
Also inducted were Cable News Network's Judy Woodruff, The New York Times' William
Safire and WUSA-TV Washington's Bruce Johnson.
