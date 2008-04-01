BBC Worldwide America Restructures U.S. Sales, Co-Productions
BBC Worldwide America is restructuring U.S. sales and co-productions.
Paul Telegdy, who heads up BBC Worldwide's content and production, will also head up TV sales in the United States.
Susanna Pollack, who has been head of global TV, home entertainment and licensing for Star Farm Productions, rejoins BBC Worldwide as senior vice president, U.S. TV sales.
BBC America's reality programming includes Dancing with the Stars for ABC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.