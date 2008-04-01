BBC Worldwide America Restructures U.S. Sales, Co-Productions

BBC Worldwide America is restructuring U.S. sales and co-productions.

Paul Telegdy, who heads up BBC Worldwide's content and production, will also head up TV sales in the United States.

Susanna Pollack, who has been head of global TV, home entertainment and licensing for Star Farm Productions, rejoins BBC Worldwide as senior vice president, U.S. TV sales.

BBC America's reality programming includes Dancing with the Stars for ABC.