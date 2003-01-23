BBC America sets own Force
BBC America is readying an original version of the British Broadcasting Corp.'s popular garden-makeover show, Ground Force.
BBC America will produce eight versions of Ground Force America, its
first original production venture, slated to air in summer
2003.
