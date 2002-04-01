Audino joins B&C

BROADCASTING & CABLE has a new top salesman and marketer. Paul Audino, named publishing director, joins the magazine from Multichannel News, where he was associate publisher/broadband sales. "Paul brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the new position and will be heavily involved in developing new areas of growth for the magazine," said Larry Oliver, vice president and group publisher, Reed TV Group, which publishes BROADCASTING & CABLE and Multichannel News. Audino also brings 20 years of publishing experience. His credits include the launch of Broadband Week, now a weekly section of Multichannel News. He is an expert on the cable and broadband markets but is also familiar with broadcasting, having called on broadcast syndicators while at Multichannel News.