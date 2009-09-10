AT&T Dials Up Online Channel

AT&T has dialed up its own online channel for movies and TV shows, launching AT&T Entertainment.

The website is essentially an aggregator of content from dozens of websites, including Hulu and CBS Interactive and ties in with the telco's strategy to provide entertainment programming on three screens -- TV, the PC and cell phones -- in order to attract new customers to services like its Internet-based U-verse.

Visitors to the dot com don't have to be an AT&T customer to access the content.

That's mainly because most of the shows aren't exclusive to the site and come from ABC, CBS, CNBC, Bravo, Syfy, The CW, and USA, among others, while movies are library titles from Universal, MGM, Lionsgate, New Line, Cinetic, Fear.net and Shout Factory.

