Atmosphere Says Its Out-of-Home Audience Tops Most Cable Channels

Atmosphere, which streams soundless programming into 30,000 businesses, is pointing to new figures from Nielsen that shows it reaches more young viewers in bars, restaurants, health clubs and nail salons than many well-known cable networks reach in their homes.

In March, Atmosphere reached 23.14% of young adults (16.8 million viewers) in the 18 to 34 year old demographic, according to Nielsen Media Impact. The leader among cable networks was TBS, which reached 21.63% of viewers in the demo.

With cord-cutting and consumer shifting to streaming, it is getting harder to aggregate audiences using traditional pay TV–particularly among the younger age groups.

Also: Atmosphere Quietly Streaming New Entertainment News Channel to Businesses

“Atmosphere was built to be a superior platform for advertisers to reach unreachable television audiences, and now we have the data to prove it,” said Leo Resig, CEO and co-founder of Atmosphere. “During March Madness, our A18-34 viewership was larger than that of both TBS and TNT, clear evidence that even some of the most popular sports programming cannot surpass our ability to capture audience attention.”

Atmosphere also delivered adults 18 to 48. In March, Atmosphere reached 21.5% of that demo (28.8 million). The only cable channels that beat Atmosphere were TBS, ESPN, TNT, beating CNN and Fox News, Atmosphere said.

Atmosphere’s out-of-home audience measurement is compiled by Epicenter Experience, which uses an algorithm to estimate the audience for each measured venue or group of venues using a combination of location, survey and third-party data. Working with Nielsen, Epicenter Experience allows for client data to be included in consideration sets for any advertiser or agency using Nielsen’s Media Impact platform.

Atmosphere provides more than 60 free ad-supported channels to businesses. Earlier this year, the company raised $100 million in a Series-C funding round and hired 200 new employees. ■