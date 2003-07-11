Armstrong exits Comcast

Talk about a low profile: Mike Armstrong has quietly resigned his post as

chairman of Comcast Corp.

The former CEO of AT&T Corp has elected to demote himself to the post of

nonexecutive chairman of the board of directors.

Armstrong got Comcast’s "top" slot last November when the MSO acquired ailing

AT&T Broadband -- a move that allowed Armstrong to save face while not

having to grapple with the AT&T operations.

It was supposed to be a two-year gig, giving Armstrong a New York office

(Comcast is based in Philadelphia) and not a whole lot to do.

The advantage of stepping down: His contract gave him an immediate $10

million payout, a mix of old options and cash.