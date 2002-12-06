Arledge funeral service scheduled

ABC said Roone Arledge's family will be receiving guests Sunday, Dec.

8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Avenue at 81st Street, in New York.

Arledge died of cancer at the age of 71 Thursday.

On Monday, Dec. 9, at 10:30 a.m., there will be a funeral service at St.

Bartholomew's Church, 109 East 50th St. between Park and Lexington Avenues.

The family has suggested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may

be made to Children's Leukemia Research, c/o Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Center, Box E, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10021.