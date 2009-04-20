April 20-26: NAB in Las Vegas, PaleyFest09 'The Hills,' HRTS Reality Show Panel Luncheon and More...

Monday, April 20

The annual NAB show at the Las Vegas Convention Center is filled with exhibits on the latest in 3D, HDTV, mobile and more. See all the details at www.nabshow.com. And even though all was revealed in the series finale of Battlestar Galactica, fans have one more chance to celebrate the series—and preview the BSG spinoff Caprica—at the Battlestar Galactica/Caprica: A Look Back and A Look Ahead panel at PaleyFest09. See executive producers Ronald Moore and David Eick, along with cast members (both cylon and human) from both shows starting at 7 p.m. at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, Calif. Then cap off the evening with a little jazz: The first of the four-part seriesIcons Among Us: Jazz in the Present Tense, featuring musicians such as Wynton Marsalis and Herbie Hancock, premieres at 9 p.m. on The Documentary Channel.

Tuesday, April 21

PaleyFest09 continues with a dose of reality—if by reality you mean having flawless makeup and hair, wearing designer clothes and being hungrily trailed by paparazzi. See the team behind MTV’s successful docu-soap The Hills as well as starlets Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port and Heidi Montag at 7.p.m at Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome. Then see what else MTV has in store with the premiere of the high-thrills reality game The Phone at 10 p.m. Pop star Justin Timberlake concocted this action-adventure competition where contestants receive a call from a mysterious stranger and have to perform physical and mental challenges. You’ll think twice about answering a call from a blocked number again.

Wednesday, April 22

If watching people vote each other off an island, or get yelled at by an abusive chef is your kind of TV, come see the folks who brought it to you at The Hollywood Radio & Television Society’s “Broadcasting Reality: Show Me the Money!” newsmaker luncheon, at 11:30 a.m. at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A. Survivor host Jeff Probst will moderate a panel that includes Tyra Banks, Arthur Smith(Hell’s Kitchen), Mike Fleiss (The Bachelor) and more. One group who would make great reality show material is the family from HBO’s Big Love. Come talk polygamy and ask your burning questions to the cast and crew at 7 p.m. at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

Thursday, April, 23

As the NAB Show comes to a close, grab some breakfast at the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference sponsored by The Systems Group at 8 a.m. at the Convention Center. Later on this evening, keep your eyes on Patrick Swayze, playing the unconventional FBI agent always pushing the envelope, in the first season finale of critically acclaimed The Beast, airing at 10 p.m. on A&E.

Friday, April 24

You don’t have to travel to Springfield to get the dirt on your favorite cartoon family. Get all the details on Marge, Homer, Bart, Lisa and Maggie from Mike Reiss, veteran writer for The Simpsons, at the 92YTribeca in NYC at “A Backstage Tour of The Simpsons” at 7 p.m. Reiss will share clips and discuss the show’s run-ins with Oprah, Bill Clinton and the Brazilian government. As animated characters go, Springfield’s favorite family has had quite an exciting life.

Saturday, April 25

Put down that snack—unless it’s a healthy one. That’ll put you in the mood for I Want To Save Your Life, featuring some undercover health interventions by Charles Stuart Platkin, a nutrition and public health advocate known as the diet detective. Watch the WETV show at 10 p.m. and see if you are in need of a wake up call.

Sunday, April 26

After an unsuccessful match with rocker Brett Michaels on Rock of Love (maybe it was the bandanas?), Daisy de la Hoya now gets her pick of 20 suitors in the season premiere of Daisy of Love, at 10 p.m. on VH1.