Appeals court bans pirates from low-power radio

In a big reversal for pirate broadcasters, federal appeals judges Friday

upheld a law banning anyone who has run an illegal unlicensed broadcast station

from operating an authorized low-power radio station.

The decision, issued in a 9-1 vote the federal appeals court in Washington,

overturns a 2002 ruling by a three-judge panel of the same court.

The FCC had asked for rehearing before the full compliment of the court.

Ruling against former pirate Greg Ruggiero, the judges said the law is neither

over inclusive nor a violation of the First Amendment.

The ban 'applies without regard to any content the applicant may have

broadcast unlawfully. . . and is based solely upon the applicant's prior lack of

compliance with the licensing requirement,' wrote Chief Judge Douglas

Ginsburg.

Judge David Tatel dissented, arguing that the ban sets an 'indefensible'

double standard that imposes a 'draconian sanction' on pirates, many of whom

have already been punished through fines.

Judge Judith Rogers, who voted to strike the ban a year ago, switched

sides.

Congress the ban in 2000 when it tightened rules governing the FCC's infant

low power radio service.

In a big reversal for pirate broadcasters, federal

appeals judges Friday upheld a law banning anyone who has run an illegal

unlicensed broadcast station from operating an authorized low-power radio

station.

The decision, issued in a 9-1 vote the federal appeals court in Washington,

overturns a 2002 ruling by a three-judge panel of the same court.

The FCC had asked for rehearing before the full compliment of the court.

Ruling against former pirate Greg Ruggiero, the judges said the law is neither

over inclusive nor a violation of the First Amendment.

The ban 'applies without regard to any content the applicant may have

broadcast unlawfully. . . and is based solely upon the applicant's prior lack of

compliance with the licensing requirement,' wrote Chief Judge Douglas

Ginsburg.

Judge David Tatel dissented, arguing that the ban sets an 'indefensible'

double standard that imposes a 'draconian sanction' on pirates, many of whom

have already been punished through fines.

Judge Judith Rogers, who voted to strike the ban a year ago, switched

sides.

Congress the ban in 2000 when it tightened rules governing the FCC's infant

low power radio service.