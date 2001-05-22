AOL raising its rates

As expected, America Online is upping its monthly ante by nearly $2, its first increase in three years.

The Web unit of AOL Time Warner Inc. said it will raise the monthly price for unlimited AOL service to $23.90 from $21.95 beginning in the July billing cycle. The last time AOL increased the price of unlimited service was April 1998.

The company said Tuesday that the "modest" price increase would fund continued improvements in AOL's service.

- Richard Tedesco