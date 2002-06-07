AOL, Disney deny Pittman move
AOL Time Warner Inc. and The Walt Disney Co. both denied a report that Bob
Pittman was considering a move to replace Disney chairman Michael Eisner.
The story came from The Drudge Report, which posted an
admittedly speculative report that Disney was trying to hire Pittman away,
coveting his background both in media and running the Six Flags theme parks.
