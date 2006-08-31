Anger Over Language at Emmys

The Parents Television Council Thursday filed a complaint with the FCC over NBC's Emmy broadcast.

In that broadcast, Actress Helen Mirren used a descriptive Britishism for taking a tumble. Calista Flockhart, who came on after Mirren, echoed the phrase in banter with her co-presenter.

NBC delays live awards shows, but chose not to bleep the language.

"During the 9:30 pm CT/MT hour on August 27, 2006, the phrase “t*ts over a*s” was spoken by both Ms. Mirren and Ms. Flockhart and both times aired unedited during the NBC Network broadcast of the Emmys" said PTC. “It is utterly irresponsible and atrocious for NBC to air this vulgar language during the safe harbor time when millions of children were in the viewing audience," said PTC President Brent Bozell.

Elsewhere on the busy indecency front, according to Dow Jones Newswire, the FCC has also received a complaint over President Bush's errant s-word during an "open mike" moment at the G8 summit in July.

The FCC is currently trying to take another look at the profanity rulings in March that, among other things, held the s-word indecent.