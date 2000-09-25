AMS
WBZQ(AM) Huntington/Fort Wayne, Ind.
Price: $16,500
Buyer: Larko Communications Inc., Fort Wayne (Christopher Larko, president); owns WLZQ(FM) South Whitley/Warsaw, Ind.
Seller: Williams Radio Inc., Fort Wayne (Sue H. Williams, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1300 kHz, 500 W day
Format: Variety
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.