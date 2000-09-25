Trending

WBZQ(AM) Huntington/Fort Wayne, Ind.

Price: $16,500

Buyer: Larko Communications Inc., Fort Wayne (Christopher Larko, president); owns WLZQ(FM) South Whitley/Warsaw, Ind.

Seller: Williams Radio Inc., Fort Wayne (Sue H. Williams, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1300 kHz, 500 W day

Format: Variety