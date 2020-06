Media Venture Partners Ltd. brokered the $57 million sale of WAIT(AM) Crystal Lake, WZSR(FM) Woodstock/Crystal Lake, wjol(am)-wlli-fm and wjtw (fm) Joliet and WBVS(FM) Coal City/Wilmington, all Ill., and wlip(am)-wiil(fm) Kenosha and WEXT(FM) Sturtevant/Racine, Wis., to NextMedia Group LLC (B & C, July 10).