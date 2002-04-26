Americom applies for new satellite platform

Satellite provider SES Americom has filed a petition with the Federal

Communications Commission to deploy a satellite (to 105.5 degrees West) that

could be used as a platform for DBS services that could compete with EchoStar

Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. (or EchoStar/DirecTV if their merger is

approved).

The big question is whether the FCC will allow for changes in DBS spacing.

Current spacing between EchoStar and DirecTV is 9 degrees. This satellite would

sit right in the middle, cutting that spacing to 4.5 degrees. Olmstead says

interference tests show that interference won't be a problem.

Parent company SES Global has a platform in Europe called SES Astra, which

satellite services use to reach 30 million homes. SES Astra provides the

satellites that Canal Plus and News Corp.'s BSkyB, use, among others.

"It will be our customers who have to describe the model that their economics

would be analogous to," says SES Americom President and CEO Dean Olmstead. "Give

us a little time until we get the first customer on board and we'll let that

customer comment about the economics of the marketplace for

them."