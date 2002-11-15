Allen to return to ABC

Tim Allen is coming home to ABC, working with Carsey-Werner-Mandabach to

create and executive-produce a half-hour sitcom, ABC and Carsey-Werner confirmed Friday.

ABC has committed to a put pilot for the as-yet-untitled

project, and there's also a five-episode penalty fee attached if the

network doesn't pick up the show.

Allen became famous on ABC starring in hit show Home

Improvement on the network from 1991 through 1999.

He's currently starring in The Walt Disney Co. theatrical The Santa Clause 2, which, so far, has run up more than $60 million at the box office.

Besides Allen, Mark Brazill and Ron Zimmerman will write the show, and Allen,

Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner and Caryn Mandabach all will executive-produce.

CWM is also working with ABC on another project: an hour-long drama about a

gay couple, Mr. And Mr. Nash, who work as interior designers and

moonlight as private investigators.

And the independent production company has projects in

the works at The WB Television Network and Home Box Office, the first a sitcom and the second a joint effort

with Steve Martin and Joan Stein about the lives of

celebrities.