All hail Caesar
Turner Network Television's latest original miniseries popped a strong overnight rating for its
debut Sunday night.
Part one of Caesar, starring Jeremy Sisto as Julius Caesar, grabbed a
strong 4.3 rating in metered markets.
The second two-hour episode was scheduled to air Monday
night.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.