AETN Lays Off 100

One hundred employees of A&E Networks were laid off this week, an AETN spokesperson confirmed Friday.

A staff reduction has been considered imminent since September, when Disney-ABC TV, Hearst and NBC Universal finalized their joint venture ownership of A&E Networks. As part of the deal, Lifetime's femme-focused assets were incorporated into the group.

While the AETN spokesperson confirmed the layoffs of 100, the company would not elaborate on who among the ranks were let go or what departments they worked in. Nikki Finke’s Deadline Hollywood Daily reported Friday afternoon that the layoffs occurred across several divisions.