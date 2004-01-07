A&E's MI-5 Back for Second Season

Despite modest ratings for the first season of British spy drama MI-5, A&E is the series back for a second season. The show is a co-production with the BBC. Production on the ten new episodes is set to begin this month and they are slated to air in late 2004.

MI-5 is a show "that deserves to be watched," A&E programming chief Bob DeBitetto said Tuesday at the Television Critics Association gathering in Los Angeles. And, he added, "it welcomes younger viewers to the network."

As part of a new original programming push, A&E is also adding four new non-scripted shows this year. Dearly Departed goes inside a funeral home where three sisters and their father work together. The First 48 will follow Philadelphia’s team of homicide detectives investigating murder cases. Dog the Bounty Hunter is a reality show starring famed bounty hunter Dwayne "the Dog" Chapman, his wife Beth and their 12 children. And on the lighter side, is Family Forensics, where a family moves out of their home for two days and real-life forensic experts move in and try to assemble a profile of the family.