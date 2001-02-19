ADVERTISING/MARKETING/PR

Trending

Jeff Siegel, Director, affiliate sales and marketing, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., promoted to VP, affiliate advertising sales and new business.

Krissie Verbic, director national accounts and affiliate marketing, Jericho, New York, promoted to VP, national accounts and affiliate marketing.

Robert L. DeFelice, special projects coordinator, Statistical Research, Inc., Westfield, N.J., named marketing manager and multimedia mentor.