ADVERTISING/MARKETING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS
Appointments at WorldLink, Los Angeles: Greg Chassman, account executive, named sales manager, infomercial division; Robin Leo, account executive, named sales manager, infomercial division; Ginny Malley, sales manager, WorldLink East, New York, named director, sales.
Lori Cloud, VP, entertainment marketing, Frankel, Chicago, joins Bragman Nyman Cafarelli Public Relations, Los Angeles asVP, entertainment, marketing.
