Adlink Lands L.A. Retailers to Sponsor Rx Laughter Event

Adlink, the Los Angeles interconnect, has secured retailers Good Guys and Mervyn’s to sponsor the second-annual fundraiser benefiting Rx Laughter. The event, scheduled for Dec. 6 at UCLA’s Royce Hall, will feature comedians Ray Romano, Kevin James, Dane Cook and Megan Mooney.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Rx Laughter, a five-year clinical study on the medical uses of comedy for seriously ill children and teens. The study began in February 2000 with a seed grant of $75,000 from Comedy Central.

Good Guys and Mervyn’s will each have their own customized spots which will air 200 times across Adlinks 44 Los-Angeles-area networks. The retailers also will have freestanding banners at the fundraiser and will have an advertisement in the event’s program. Comedy Central’s Web site, www.comedycentral.com, will prominently display the sponsors logos and include links to their sites.

Good Guys will display signage for the Rx Laughter benefit in 25 locations throughout Southern California.