Adelstein: Hold those station sales

Federal Communications Commission member Jonathan Adelstein has reportedly suggested that the agency hold up deregulation-generated network-station acquisitions

until it looks at network ownership of programming.

That was the word Wednesday from Writers Guild of America president Victoria

Riskin, who hosted a press conference on the media-ownership issue with

Hollywood writers, producers and actors.

Adelstein's office had not returned calls at press time.

Riskin said her group will continue to push Congress on the issue of network

control of programming beyond the June 2 vote on ownership rules.

The vote is expected to loosen the rules and trigger a wave of station sales

and clustering.

Riskin said she was encouraged by the suggestion from Adelstein that the FCC

should "not allow the transfer of ownership on any of these stations until we

have completed a proceeding on who has the lion's share of [program]

ownership."