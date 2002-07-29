Adelstein confirmation at hand
Jonathan Adelstein could be confirmed to the Federal Communications
Commission as early as next week.
Last week, the White House and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) struck a deal that
clears the way for the appointment of McCain's candidate for the Federal
Election Commission, Democrat Ellen Weintraub.
After the agreement was struck, McCain lifted his holds on all nominations,
clearing them for quick Senate approval.
The Senate Commerce Committee last week approved Adelstein's nomination in an
off-floor voice vote, and no other senators appear prepared to place further
holds on nominees.
