Adelstein confirmation at hand

Jonathan Adelstein could be confirmed to the Federal Communications

Commission as early as next week.

Last week, the White House and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) struck a deal that

clears the way for the appointment of McCain's candidate for the Federal

Election Commission, Democrat Ellen Weintraub.

After the agreement was struck, McCain lifted his holds on all nominations,

clearing them for quick Senate approval.

The Senate Commerce Committee last week approved Adelstein's nomination in an

off-floor voice vote, and no other senators appear prepared to place further

holds on nominees.