Adelphia phone unit defaulting

MSO Adelphia Communications Corp.'s commercial-telephone unit is finally

starting to crumble.

Adelphia Business Solutions said it won't

make a scheduled $15.3 million interest payment it owes on some of its bonds.

The interest payment was due Friday, and the company said in a Securities and

Exchange Commission filing that Adelphia Business will default if it doesn't

make the payment when a 30-day grace period expires March 31.

Adelphia Business started as a subsidiary of its

cable-operator parent, but Adelphia Communications spun it off to shareholders

in February.

That means if the telephone company has to file for Chapter 11, it shouldn't

dramatically crunch the cable company.