ADC Launches Broadband Platform
ADC has launched its Broadband Services Platform (BSP) for deployment in the wireless, wire-line and ISP markets. Based on ADC's existing architecture, the BSP enables service providers to integrate multiple media sources and disparate voice-mail systems, allowing subscribers to view different message types simultaneously from virtually any device. These and other applications are integrated and managed within the one platform and can be combined to create many different types of services.
