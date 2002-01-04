Accused terrorist wants trial aired

Zacarias Moussaoui, the first person charged in relation to the Sept. 11

attacks, wants his trial to be televised, his defense attorneys said in a motion

Friday.

Moussaoui is concerned that he will not get a fair trial, and he feels that

television cameras would contribute to a fairer hearing, according to the

Associated Press.

Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of

Virginia will hear arguments Jan. 9 on whether cameras should be allowed in the

courtroom.

Courtroom Television Network has taken the lead in the effort, with backing

from cable public-affairs channel C-SPAN.

C-SPAN general counsel Bruce Collins said he thinks it is 'unlikely that the

motion will be granted, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't continue to make the

arguments.'

The Radio-Television News Directors Association, The Reporters Committee for

Freedom of the Press and Cable News Network also planned to file 'friend of the

court' briefs late Friday.