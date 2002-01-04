Accused terrorist wants trial aired
Zacarias Moussaoui, the first person charged in relation to the Sept. 11
attacks, wants his trial to be televised, his defense attorneys said in a motion
Friday.
Moussaoui is concerned that he will not get a fair trial, and he feels that
television cameras would contribute to a fairer hearing, according to the
Associated Press.
Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Virginia will hear arguments Jan. 9 on whether cameras should be allowed in the
courtroom.
Courtroom Television Network has taken the lead in the effort, with backing
from cable public-affairs channel C-SPAN.
C-SPAN general counsel Bruce Collins said he thinks it is 'unlikely that the
motion will be granted, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't continue to make the
arguments.'
The Radio-Television News Directors Association, The Reporters Committee for
Freedom of the Press and Cable News Network also planned to file 'friend of the
court' briefs late Friday.
