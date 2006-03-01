Access Podcasts on iTunes

In the latest iTunes TV deal, NBC Universal said Wednesday that it will make podcasts of entertainment news from its syndicated Access Hollywood magazine talent and production crew available on the Apple service.

Among the reports now available via a subscription to the daily service are an interview with Britney Spears from New Orleans and what is billed as a "Couples Uncensored" segment with Shaquille and Shaunie O'Neal.

In addition, NBC U is producing an iTunes exclusive 6-minute Oscar preview from Access Hollywood's Nancy O'Dell and Billy Bush.

Content will be a mix of uncut interviews and other material, as well as content taken from the show. The goal, ultimately, is to provide a promotional push for the mothership.