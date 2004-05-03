Abrams, Hentoff Advise Media Institute
First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams and noted columnist Nat Hentoff have joined the First Amendment advisory board of the The Media Institute in Washington, D.C.
The institute is an independent communications policy think tank funded by, among others, a variety of media companies. The institute can use all the intellectual heavy artillery it can get as it helps battle the indecency crackdown currently in vogue in Washington.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.