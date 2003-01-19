Abernathy will attend L.A. forum
Kathleen Abernathy was the one Federal Communications Commission member
no-show at last week's informal media-ownership forum at Columbia University in
New York, reportedly for personal reasons.
However, she is expected to be in attendance at a similar Feb.
18 seminar on the West Coast.
Michael Copps is also penned in for the event, which will be at the imposing-sounding Center for Communication, Law & Policy at the University of Southern
California Law School & Annenberg School for
Communication.
