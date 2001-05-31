Abernathy, Copps sworn in for FCC

New FCC commissioners Kathleen Abernathy and Michael Copps were sworn in Thursday in separate ceremonies by agency chairman Michael Powell.

"To be an active participant in the deliberations of the FCC as the telecommunications revolution transforms our lives and remakes our world is a real privilege," said the Democrat Copps.

GOP Commissioner Abernathy said she was especially humbled to be named to her post after having served as an adviser to former commissioners Sherrie Marshall and James Quello. "I feel a particular sense of pride and responsibility in following in the footsteps of such fine public servants," she said.

Still waiting word from the White House on his swearing in is Republican Kevin Martin, who cannot take office until July 1 unless bungled paperwork is straightened out. - Bill McConnell