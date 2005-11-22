ABC Wins With More Wives

ABC won Monday night in Nielsen overnight numbers on the strength of reality show, Wife Swap, which won its 8-9 p.m. time period, and with the first hour of its Monday Night Football game between the Packers and Vikings.

Only when CSI weighed in at 10 was the Alphabet Net unseated. ABC averaged a 5.4 rating/13 share in the key 18-49 demo.

CBS was a competitive second, with a 5.0/12 for the night, led by CSI's 6.5/16 at 10 p.m., the top-rated show of the night.

NBC was third with a 4.0/10. led by psychich procedural Medium, with a 4.7/12 at 10 p.m. That is good news for Lifetime, which has already bought basic cable rights to syndicated runs of the sophomore drama.

Fox was fourth with a 3.4/8. Its top show was a new Prison Break at 9, with a 4.5/10. A Prison Break repeat at 8-9 did not fare as well, averaging a 2.5/6.

the WB nudged UPN for fifth with a 1.6/4 vs. a 1.5/4. The WB's top show was Seventh Heaven at a 2.1/5, while UPN's best showing came from Girlfriends, with a 1.7/4 at 9-9:30.

