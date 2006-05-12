ABC Ups Pilot Tally

ABC has now picked up 10 pilots this week after adding Ugly Betty, Traveler, Men In Trees, and Brothers and Sisters on Friday, according to sources close to the network.

ABC has now picked up ten pilots this week after adding Ugly Betty, Traveler, Men In Trees and Brothers and Sisters on Friday, according to sources close to the network.

Ugly Betty, from Touchstone Television is an American version of a Latin American telenovela about a regular-looking woman working in the fashion world. While telenovelas were all the talk at January’s Television Critics Association press tour, only My Network TV has actually gone forward with a classic telenovela stripped format, which Betty will not be.

Traveler, from Warner Bros., is a drama about three grad students who are involved in a national security emergency. Men In Trees, also from Warner Bros., stars Anne Heche as a shrink in male-centric Alaska.

Brothers and Sisters, a comedy from Touchstone, features the return of Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal) return to television as one of two sisters who take over the family business.

While ABC declined to comment on any of the pickups, the network was also said earlier in the week to have added comedies In Case of Emergency, Notes from the Underbelly and Help Me Help You and dramas Six Degrees, Daybreak and The Nine.

ABC is expected to make it an even dozen with at least two more comedies by the time they announce their schedule.