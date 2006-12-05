ABC Restacks Wednesdays

ABC will shift Lost to Wednesdays at 10 to avoid the American Idol behemoth when the third-year drama returns to the network on February 7.

The network will also finally unveil Knights of Prosperity (formerly called Let’s Rob…Mick Jagger among its working titles) on Wednesday, January 3 at 9, which will be followed by fellow rookie In Case of Emergency.

Knights will go head-to-head with the Idol results show in that slot.

Wednesday nights will lead off with returning comedies George Lopez and According to Jim.

The William Shatner-hosted game show Show Me the Money will settle in Tuesdays at 8 in the new year.

Up in the air is the plan for the remainder of Day Break, which now runs in the Wednesday 9 pm slot that will be taken over by the new comedies. If it survives, it could finish its run at 10 on Wednesdays, but its future is still up in the air.

While Dancing With the Stars is expected to return sometime in March, still on the bench are yet-to-launch comedy Notes from the Underbelly and benched dramas The Nine and Six Degrees.

Still in its bullpen, ABC also has shows including Jimmy Kimmel-hosted gamer Set For Life.