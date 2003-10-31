ABC Renews New Shows

ABC has given full season orders to all of its new comedies for the second season in a row and also picked up dramas Threat Matrix

and 10-8

for the full season.

That leaves only Dick Wolf’s LA Dragnet

and Karen Sisco

among the new shows without assurances that they will go on, although the network has ordered four additional scripts of Karen Sisco

. Both shows are produced by Universal, which is being acquired by NBC.

ABC renewed new sitcom I’m With Her

, part of a Tuesday comedy lineup that has delivered strong performances for the network this season and gave it the adults 18-49 win on the night when the baseball playoffs and the World Series weren’t in play.

ABC also picked up Wednesday’s It’s All Relative

, which leads out of My Wife and Kids

at 8:30 p.m. and into The Bachelor

. The network’s Wednesday night has stayed close to NBC this season, losing it this week by only a tenth of a ratings point, according to Nielsen’s fast nationals.

ABC’s Friday night comedy block also is performing well for the network, which renewed Married to theKellys

and Hope & Faith

. ABC has been winning the 18-49 demo during the 8-10 p.m. Friday timeslot. But NBC has been winning the 10 p.m. hour with repeats of Law & Order: SVU

now that Boomtown

has been pulled from the slot.