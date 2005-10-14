ABC Family 'Zs' Future for Kyle XY

A fictional teen who appears to be a newborn will be hitting screens on ABC Family in summer 2006. The ABC cable network picked up Kyle XY, an original hour-long drama about a teen who is put in an institution because of his rare condition. There, he meets a psychologist who brings him home to live with her family.

Eight episodes of the Touchstone Television series will join ABC Family’s slate for the network’s second summer of original scripted series. This summer, ABC had success with ranch-based drama Wildfire, which it has picked up for a second series.

Kyle XY stars newcomer Matt Dallas along with an ensemble cast. The one-hour pilot was directed by Gil Junger and written and executive produced by Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber (Butterfly Effect, Final Destination 2).

ABC Family, distributed to 88 million homes, averaged 1.05 million total viewers in prime during third quarter, down 3% from last year.