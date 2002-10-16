ABC, CBS knock NBC Tuesday
ABC was first in the key adult demos Tuesday night with its mostly new
comedy lineup and NYPD Blue, while CBS was first in households and total
viewers with its older-skewing dramas, JAG, The Guardian and
Judging Amy.
ABC was second in households and total viewers, while NBC, anchored by
Frasier at 9 p.m., was second across the key adult demos.
Taking a breather from Major League Baseball playoff coverage, Fox aired repeats of
That 70s Show, Cedric the Entertainer and John Doe. Fox
was fourth for the night in households, viewers, adults 18 through 49 and 25
through 54, but third with adults 18 through 34, ahead of CBS.
At 8 p.m., 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter won the time period across the key
categories for ABC. NBC's new In-Laws was third in households and third
or fourth in the key demos. At 9:30 p.m., NBC had a better performance from the
new Hidden Hills, which was first among adults 18 through 49 and 25
through 54.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 9.7/16,
ABC 7.6/12, NBC 6.9/11 and Fox 3.9/6.
Adults 18 through 49: ABC 4.7/13, NBC 3.8/10, CBS 3.6/9 and Fox
2.9/8.
