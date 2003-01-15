ABC applies reality balm to heal Thursdays

ABC will use reality shows to try to improve its ratings on what

so far this season has been a dismal Thursday night for the network.

ABC is ranked No. 5 out of six networks on Thursdays, with even UPN's WWE

Smackdown! beating it.

"We are well aware that our performance on Thursdays has been unacceptable,"

said Lloyd Braun, chairman of ABC's entertainment group, at The Television Critics Association press tour in

Hollywood Wednesday. "We admit that we are looking for a quick fix on that

night. If we just show up [in the ratings] on Thursday nights, that will make a

great story."

To attempt to fix Thursdays, ABC will air six episodes of reality series

Are You Hot: The Search for America's Sexiest People, starting

Feb. 13 at 9 p.m.

The show -- from The Bachelor's executive producer, Mike Fleiss -- features

men and women competing before a panel of expert judges for the title of

"sexiest person in America."

"This is a contest where intelligence and achievement have absolutely no

bearing," quipped ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne.

ABC will also air six episodes of Extreme Makeover starting Thursday,

April 3, at 9 p.m. The show, produced by Lighthearted Entertainment, premiered to

strong ratings in December.

"Well-executed original reality series such as Are You Hot and

Extreme Makeover can help to heat up cold time periods and recruit and hold

younger viewers -- two things we need to accomplish on Thursdays," Lyne

said.

ABC also plans to keep Wednesdays at 9 p.m. occupied with reality in an

attempt to maintain the success of The Bachelor franchise in that slot.

On March 12, the network will air the two-hour premiere of All American

Girl at 9 p.m., with the remaining 11 episodes airing at 10 p.m.

The show features a wide range of events -- modeling, singing, acting, dance

and athletics -- in which young women will vie for the title of All American

Girl.

The show is produced by 19 Entertainment and executive-produced by Simon

Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe, who also executive-produce Fox's American

Idol: Search for a Superstar.

Now that a Manhattan judge has ruled that I'm a Celebrity . Get Me Out of

Here! does not violate any copyright laws, ABC is going ahead with plans to

air 15 consecutive episodes during February sweeps starting Wednesday, Feb. 19,

at 10 p.m., and finishing with a two-hour episode Wednesday, March 5 at 9 p.m.

In the show, eight celebrities are stranded in the Australian rainforest.

Viewers get to vote on who stays and who goes by phone and Internet.

ABC will also air the third installment of The Bachelor starting

Wednesday, March 26, at 9 p.m.

"The Bachelor in this edition will be the real deal," ABC said. "Aside

from having looks and charm, he also is the son of one of America's most

affluent and prominent families."

Successful reality-show franchises are becoming as expensive as dramas to

produce, Braun said, because executive producers are demanding higher license

fees.

What's more, reality producers don't accept deficit financing, so networks

have to cover upfront the entire cost of the show. And the shows don't repeat

other than as repurposing vehicles on co-owned cable networks, although Braun

said ABC has had success repurposing The Bachelor on ABC

Family.