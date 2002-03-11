9/11 captures viewers

Almost 39 million viewers tuned in Sunday night to CBS documentary

9/11, making it the highest-rated prime time (nonsports)

program of the season.

The program averaged a 22.3 household Nielsen Media Research

rating and a 33 share of audience.

CBS easily won the night with a 16.2/25. ABC was second with a 6.3/10,

followed by Fox (5.8/9) and NBC (4.1/6).

The numbers are preliminary, based on 'fast nationals' supplied by Nielsen. The final ratings will be available Tuesday.

CBS was still compiling data on viewer feedback, but one

network source said phone calls to the network about the special were mostly

positive.