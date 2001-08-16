3rd Rock star scores Fox deal
Former 3rd Rock From the Sun co-star French Stewart is developing a sitcom for Fox.
Stewart, who played Communicator Harry Solomon on 3rd Rock for six years, signed a one-year development deal with Fox to develop the comedy for the 2002.
- Joe Schlosser
