2-9-2007: TV Industry News Report
Update in Process--
News Corp. Builds Toward Business TV (WSJ)
News Corp.'s planned new Fox Business Channel will be "a little bit more business friendly" than its main rival, CNBC, News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch said yesterday, as the company confirmed its intention to launch the channel in the fourth quarter.
