11-21-06: The AM News Report

Redstone Sued By Nephew (WSJ) Viacom Chairman Sumner Redstone, already facing a lawsuit from his son, now faces a suit from his nephew who claims he and other family heirs were bilked out of an approximately $4 billion stake in the Redstone family's business empire.

Comcast Nears Pact With Disney (WSJ) Cable giant Comcast Corp., which for more than two years has been seeking prime-time television programs to offer on its video-on-demand service, is about to land one of its biggest prizes: a deal with Walt Disney Co. for such shows as "Desperate Housewives" and "World News with Charles Gibson," people familiar with the matter say.

NFL Targets New Media (Wash Post) With a punch of his fingers on a telephone keypad and the snap of his sooty voice, Steve Bornstein can make millions for pro sports' wealthiest league. Network executives gush at the mention of his name, cable titans growl in disgust. Both cringe as he pries open their wallets.

The Best Science Show on TV? (NYT) Mr. Hyneman and his colleague, Adam Savage, are the hosts of “Mythbusters” on the Discovery Channel. It may be the best science program on television, in no small part because it does not purport to be a science program at all.CBS Defends Wardrobe Malfunction in Court (Wash Post) Lawyers for CBS argued yesterday that singer Janet Jackson's breast-baring at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 was unintended, took place without the knowledge of the network and should not be considered indecent. CBS Launches Jackson Court Challenge (B&C). Allbritton Web-venture Lures Two Journalists (WSJ) Two prominent Washington Post political reporters are leaving the newspaper to join a new Web-focused venture, underscoring how new media is stealing talent from some of the most venerable brands in journalism. Allbritton Taps Washington Post Editors (B&C)