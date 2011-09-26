TV Review: The CW's 'Hart of Dixie'

The CW premieres its new drama, Hart of Dixie on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“What follows is a silly, youth-oriented CW drama packaged as a fish-out-of-water yarn: Brash city slicker finds herself surrounded by swamp critters, fried food and a cadre of mean Southern belles wearing hoop skirts.” — Lori Rackl, Chicago Sun-Times

“Hart of Dixie isn’t awful. It actually looks like an attempt to return to the kind of show that The WB used to do so well. But it’s totally derivative and lacks the kind of heart that made shows like Gilmore Girls and Everwood so great.” — Scott D. Pierce, Salt Lake Tribune

“More practically, it’s difficult to see this latter-day Green Acres baling much hay in one of TV’s most competitive timeslots.” — Brian Lowry, Variety

“So we’ve got a medical drama, a small-town soap opera, a romantic comedy with two attractive and capable leads, plus bits and pieces of all those Reese Witherspoon movies. There just might be enough here to fly.” — David Hinckley, New YorkDaily News

“And so it goes. Zoe doing her Fish Out of Water thing and everyone else just as dutifully living up to stereotype.” — Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times