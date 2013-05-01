TV Review: ABC's 'Family Tools'

ABC premieres new sitcom Family Tools, based on the British series White Man Van and starring Kyle Bornheimer, Leah Remini and J.K. Simmons, on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“With Tools, there is no discernible style, or point of view, or voice, or humor that ever rises to the level of originality. That’s a shame and a waste because the leads - [Kyle] Bornheimer (Worst Week) especially — are good enough to pick up any ball and score with it.”



–Verne Gay, Newsday

“There’s nothing wrong with that cast. [J.K.] Simmons and [Leah} Remini, in particular, play off each other expertly, and provide a nice, tart balance to Bornheimer’s sweeter character. But despite their best efforts, the show just floats along, weightless, innocuous and eminently forgettable - not so much a sweeps special as a show meant to be swept away when the season is over.”



–Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Instead of trusting this foundation and these actors, though, Family Tools seems to feel it must make every situation and interaction so outrageous it turns the characters into cartoons.”



–David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“At one point early in its resurgence, in the first half of the 2000s, the single-camera sitcom connoted originality and a degree of intelligence. If the show wasn’t prodding viewers with a laugh track, then it was probably aiming for something a little more sophisticated. Scrubs and Curb Your Enthusiasm were good examples. But, as Family Tools once again proves, a single-camera approach no longer suggests anything special.”



–Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“Family Tools can’t cobble together enough moments to merit any prolonged attention, while having the misfortune to be just the latest in a growing line of single-camera, cookie-cutter comedies ABC has served up.”



–Brian Lowry, Variety