Totenberg Headed to Federal Bench?
It looks like there could be a Totenberg on the federal bench as well as one dogging it.
President Barack Obama has nominated Amy Totenberg, a lawyer and arbitrator in Atlanta, to be a U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia.
Totenberg is a Harvard grad and has plenty of experience as both a special master on the U.S. District Court in Maryland and a court monitor for the D.C. District Court.
And, of course, Totenberg is the sister of NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.
