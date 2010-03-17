Totenberg Headed to Federal Bench?

It looks like there could be a Totenberg on the federal bench as well as one dogging it.

President Barack Obama has nominated Amy Totenberg, a lawyer and arbitrator in Atlanta, to be a U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia.

Totenberg is a Harvard grad and has plenty of experience as both a special master on the U.S. District Court in Maryland and a court monitor for the D.C. District Court.

And, of course, Totenberg is the sister of NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.