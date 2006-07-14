TCA-Andre 3000 Likes Oatmeal With Raisins

Throw your hands in tha ayyyre, and wave ‘em like you just don’t …OK, sorry. I’m either giddy that this five-day cable TCA whirlwind is over orI just saw Andre 3000 over the breakfast buffet for the Turner networks’ presentation. Or both. The Outkast singer is totally stylin’–red pants, green checked shirt, black Chuck Taylors and a straw hat. For those who care, for breakfast he takes oatmeal with raisins and potatoes. He’s here for his new Cartoon Network show Class of 3000, which he co-created and executive produces.

By Anne Becker