'Sooner'...And Later

We profile Tulsa in the new Market Eye, where college football is in full swing, Griffin’s KOTV is holding up despite a big management shakeup, and Newport’s KOKI is doing its best to shake things up.

The KOKI crew

Speaking of college football, forget the supposed Sports Illustrated cover jinx–how about the Market Eye jinx? We noted Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s undefeated seasons in the Tulsa profile, which landed this week. Alas, both lost for the first time Saturday the 23rd.

And speaking of things happening after deadline, we heard from a couple stations after we’d sent the issue to the printer, including a very upbeat email from the good folks at KGEB TV 53, which VP Amy Calvert points out was founded by Oral Roberts, is housed at Oral Roberts University, and taps students for its workforce.

“We offer a unique setting of putting students in front of and behind the camera,” writes Calvert. “I myself am an ORU Grad who came back after many years in the local media and with TV Guide, to help the station.”

We also got a call after the whistle from new KJRH VP/GM Donna Wilson, who joined the Scripps station in June (is it me, or does Scripps have a lot of new GMs these days?). Wilson says football is doing “spectacular” on the NBC affiliate, NBC’s prime is picking up, and the station is unique in its weekend morning news offerings–at least for now.

Check out the rest of what’s going on in DMA No. 61–we got to write a bit longer than we normally do because it’s a tabloid-size issue this week, celebrating the B&C Hall of Fame inductees, who are officially inducted tonight at the Waldorf-Astoria.