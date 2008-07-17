Seven Desperate seasons

Desperate Housewives will end after seven seasons, said series creator and executive producer Marc Cherry.

The show’s fifth season bows Sept. 28.

Perhaps taking a cue from fellow ABC show runners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse who earlier this year set an end date for Lost, Cherry said he will wrap up the show that helped to put ABC back into contention.

“After seven seasons I will probably keel over in a lump and die,” said Cherry, adding that the notion of having a new show runner take over his “baby” is out of the question.

“I’m going to take it through seven years and we’re going to get out when people still like us.”

Of course, added Cherry, “this could be some clever ruse on my part to get some tremendous amount of money for season eight.”